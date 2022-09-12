Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $257,824.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $28.07 million and $257,824.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032395 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.