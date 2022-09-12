Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $242,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goff John C purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 476,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $270.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.