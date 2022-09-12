PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.81. 211,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,664. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.