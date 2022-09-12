Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Pepper Money Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 544.44, a current ratio of 544.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,519.25.

Get Pepper Money alerts:

Pepper Money Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Pepper Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepper Money and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.