Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

