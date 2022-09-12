Penguin Finance (PEFI) Price Reaches $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.
Penguin Finance Coin Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
