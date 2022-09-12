Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 141,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,310. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 848.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.