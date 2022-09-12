Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,074. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$15.10 and a 52-week high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724.

POU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.80.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

