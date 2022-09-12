PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.91 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $640.72 million and $62.91 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00020670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035466 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,906.99 or 1.00134622 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002338 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00037102 BTC.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 328,336,218 coins and its circulating supply is 141,686,836 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PancakeSwap Coin Trading
