PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $49,918.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $49,918.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,144,396,441 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

