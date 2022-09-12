Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 883,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for approximately 4.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $47,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,556. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

