Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Orora Stock Performance

Orora stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Orora has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Orora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4228 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.41.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

