Orica (ORI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7,400.12

Orica (ORI) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Orica has a total market capitalization of $7,400.12 and $104,149.00 worth of Orica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orica has traded down 87.4% against the dollar. One Orica coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orica alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.61 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00473524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00064273 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Orica Coin Profile

ORI is a coin. Orica’s total supply is 84,913,495 coins and its circulating supply is 19,094,808 coins. Orica’s official Twitter account is @origami_network.

Buying and Selling Orica

According to CryptoCompare, “Origami Network is a decentralized marketplace platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Origami Team aims to mitigate the transactions costs and several problems related to the online marketplace development and maintenance. In order to mitigate the problems previously mentioned the platform will feature escrow contracts for secure payments, third-party dispute resolution, and low transaction costs. Origami token (ORI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.