Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.61. 271,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

