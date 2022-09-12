Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,722 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.16% of Oracle worth $346,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $76.95. 436,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,005,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

