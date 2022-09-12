Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth $4,065,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 217,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

