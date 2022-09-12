Octopus Protocol Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a total market cap of $40,181.69 and $19,693.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.