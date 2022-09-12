Occam.Fi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.17 Million (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Occam.Fi has a market cap of $5.17 million and $42,099.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Occam.Fi has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00097652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00071231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00022770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00031888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Occam.Fi Profile

Occam.Fi (OCC) uses the hashing algorithm. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

