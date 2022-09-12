OBORTECH (OBOT) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One OBORTECH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. OBORTECH has a total market cap of $979,736.00 and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.

OBORTECH Coin Profile

OBORTECH’s genesis date was February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,000,000 coins. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub. OBORTECH’s official website is www.obortech.io.

Buying and Selling OBORTECH

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBORTECH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OBORTECH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OBORTECH using one of the exchanges listed above.

