NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

