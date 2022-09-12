NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,922 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $597,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,279,000. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 125.6% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.87. The company had a trading volume of 388,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. The company has a market cap of $360.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

