Numeraire 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.53 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.64 or 0.00083960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $109.75 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

