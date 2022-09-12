NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.64. NU shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 236,741 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 20.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.