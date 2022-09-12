NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned 4.72% of NOV worth $363,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

NOV Stock Performance

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.83. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

