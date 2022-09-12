Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWN opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.51%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

