Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

