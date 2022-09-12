NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,204 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 9.2% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $179,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

