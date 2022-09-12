NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lessened by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Kenfarb & CO. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 39,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,527,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

