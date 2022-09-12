NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Stock Holdings Raised by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 283.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774,626 shares during the period. NexPoint Real Estate Finance accounts for 18.8% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 44.26% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $145,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 66.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,690.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,861.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,861.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,121 shares of company stock worth $222,518. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,782. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $319.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

