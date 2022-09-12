NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $953,288.59 and approximately $3,607.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00273646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000939 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002327 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00031663 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.