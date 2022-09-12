Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.22. 217,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

