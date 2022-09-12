Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,045,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.62. 103,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

