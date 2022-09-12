NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
NCC Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
