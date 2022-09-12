National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$86.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.05.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 2.1 %

Dollarama stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.