MyNeighborAlice Hits Market Cap of $66.93 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $66.93 million and $43.64 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00009759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,412.35 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00480512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005294 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.