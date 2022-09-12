MVL (MVL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.57 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $126.86 million and $7.57 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,958,863 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

