MVL Market Capitalization Achieves $126.91 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $126.91 million and $4.49 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,958,863 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

