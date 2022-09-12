M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $187.61 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock worth $5,226,991 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

