M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP D Scott N. Warman Sells 2,000 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MTB traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $190.55. The stock had a trading volume of 826,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

