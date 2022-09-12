Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,676,010.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,676,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,851. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Morningstar by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Morningstar

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

