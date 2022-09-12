Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,676,010.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,676,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Morningstar Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,851. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Morningstar by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
