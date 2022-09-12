Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

PTCT stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 57,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,188,000 after buying an additional 247,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

