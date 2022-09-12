Morgan Stanley Downgrades ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITVPF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.