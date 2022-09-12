Morgan Stanley Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $7.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

