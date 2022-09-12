Morgan Stanley Cuts Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target to $4.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of EVLO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 119.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

