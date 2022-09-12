Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT Raised to €62.00 at Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MONRF. HSBC raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $44.66 during trading on Monday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

