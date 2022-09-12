Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Moderna by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.63. 48,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,637. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $458.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,760,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,791,642 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

