Mizuho Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $205.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.63.

ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

