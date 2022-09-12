Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $25.15

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $24.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,546 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.85% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.