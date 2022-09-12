Minter HUB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,398.00 (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

