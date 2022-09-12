MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $252.49 and last traded at $252.49. Approximately 19,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 699,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.97.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

